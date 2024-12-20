© 2024 NPR Illinois
Lincoln Park in Springfield to see redevelopment thanks to a state grant

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
Springfield Park District redevelopment plan for Lincoln Park
Springfield Park District
Springfield Park District redevelopment plan for Lincoln Park

The Springfield Park District plans to redevelop Lincoln Park into a more accessible and inclusive space. A $600,000 state grant from Illinois will fund a state-of-the-art playground incorporating sensory-focused features, such as textured surfaces, sound-making panels, and tactile materials, to create a supportive and engaging space for children with sensory processing challenges.

Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro said the redevelopment project underscores the district's commitment to providing equitable access to high-quality recreational opportunities for all residents of Springfield.

The grant will also fund a new large wood shelter near the playground, energy-efficient lighting, and native trees. The redevelopment will create a multi-court area with hopscotch, four square, a half-basketball court, and a trike track for children of all ages and abilities. Additional benches, bike racks, and picnic tables will also be added.
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
