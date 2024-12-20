Lincoln Park in Springfield to see redevelopment thanks to a state grant

The Springfield Park District plans to redevelop Lincoln Park into a more accessible and inclusive space. A $600,000 state grant from Illinois will fund a state-of-the-art playground incorporating sensory-focused features, such as textured surfaces, sound-making panels, and tactile materials, to create a supportive and engaging space for children with sensory processing challenges.

Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro said the redevelopment project underscores the district's commitment to providing equitable access to high-quality recreational opportunities for all residents of Springfield.

The grant will also fund a new large wood shelter near the playground, energy-efficient lighting, and native trees. The redevelopment will create a multi-court area with hopscotch, four square, a half-basketball court, and a trike track for children of all ages and abilities. Additional benches, bike racks, and picnic tables will also be added.