Springfield Park District again hosts Teen Empowerment Zone

The Springfield Park District is providing the Teen Empowerment Zone for a third year. It’s designed to provide meaningful employment opportunities and new programming initiatives for youth.

According to the district, the goal of this project is to build a better community by providing on-the-job training, life skills, leadership development, and educational opportunities for at-risk youth within Springfield, between the ages of 15-22.

As a Recreation Associate, participants will gain real world experience in a variety of career paths and job duties designed to help prepare young adults to enter the workforce. Candidates will be led by a dedicated, Summer Youth Work & Training Program Coordinator.

In addition, teen leaders in this program will train alongside the Program Coordinator to develop and implement free community events in the evenings for their peers.

Last year, the program served hundreds in the community, including two teen leaders. The plan is to increase the total number.

Springfield Park District /

“Through a strong partnership with the City of Springfield, we can continue to offer important on-the-job training programs, employment opportunities, and more impactful community events,” said Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro.

The program will kick off June 13 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Comer Cox Park with the first Basketball event.

Young adults interested in participating in the Teen Empowerment Zone, please call 217-544-1751 ext. 1009 or email chiggins@springfieldparks.org

For more information on this topic, visit the website springfieldparks.org