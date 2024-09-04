UIS announces Homecoming 2024 events

The University of Illinois Springfield will welcome alumni and community members to celebrate Homecoming 2024 with a series of special events.

The following events are scheduled:

Back to Class for a Day 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the UIS Public Affairs CenterBack to Class for a Day offers three 45-minute mini-classes for alumni led by subject matter experts, covering topics such as the Great Migration, cyber threats and the evolution of freedom of speech. After the classes, attendees can enjoy a “stellar” luncheon presentation on asteroids, comets and meteors. The day concludes with a campus tour. Registration is required, with a $40 fee for lunch.

Women's Soccer vs. Southwest Baptist University 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Kiwanis Stadium

Volleyball vs. Missouri S&T 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC)

Men's Soccer vs. Southwest Baptist University 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Kiwanis Stadium

Homecoming Fireworks Friday, Sept. 27, following the men’s soccer game next to Kiwanis Stadium.

Prairie Star 5K 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, outside TRAC. Come out and enjoy the ninth annual Prairie Stars 5K with a flat, easy run/walk through the UIS campus. Grab a friend or your dog to get a T-shirt and have a chance to win a door prize. Register online by Sept. 20 to be guaranteed a shirt. The cost is $10 for UIS students and $20 for everyone else.

Volleyball vs. Maryville University 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at TRAC

UIS encourages all alumni and community members to participate in these exciting events and share in the pride of being part of the Prairie Stars family. For more information, visit uis.edu/homecoming.