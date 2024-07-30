Sheriff Jack Campbell admits failure in Sonya Massey case, says he won't resign

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell addressed a crowd at the Union Baptist Church in Springfield, more than three weeks after Sonya Massey was shot and killed by a former member of his department.

Massey had called 9-1-1 to report a possible prowler. Law enforcement body camera footage showed Massey, who was Black, being shot in her kitchen by Sean Grayson, who is white.

"She called for help and we failed her," Campbell said at the gathering organized by the U,S, Department of Justice. "That's all she did was call for help."

Campbell asked for forgiveness. Not everyone was in a forgiving mood. Some called for his firing. Others say he should be voted out of office in the next election in 2026.

"I don't understand how you hire a volcano and don't expect it to erupt," said one attendee.

The sheriff said he has no plans to leave the department at such a critical time.

Campbell has faced criticism as more details about the past military and work history of former deputy Sean Grayson has come to light. Grayson, 30, worked for police departments in Kincaid, Virden and Auburn before joining the Logan County Sheriff's Department. Audio recordings from a November 2022 interview between Grayson and Logan County’s chief deputy suggest the department was previously aware of issues with his performance and integrity as an officer. He became part of the Sangamon County force in the spring of 2023.

"We did not do our jobs," said Campbell. "We failed Sonya’s family and friends. We failed the community. I stand here before you with my arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness."

The case has gained national attention with marches held in cities across the country. For many, it has resulted in the range of emotions after other high profile deaths involving people of color. And it has put a focus on the need for better police training.

“I don’t want justice for Sonya Massey, I want change for Sonya Massey," one person said at a Chicago event.

But locally, it has also brought to the surface the feelings of many in the Black community.

"They're meant to protect and serve, but here in Springfield, apparently, as shown on camera, they harass and unfortunately kill," said Springfield resident Sierra Helmer

The crowd called for justice for Sonya Massey. Some also making clear their concerns about a trust issue with law enforcement that needs improvement.

"We do that in Sangamon County by prosecuting cases without fear or favor," said State's Attorney John Milhiser, whose office filed charged including three counts of First Degree Murder against Grayson. The former deputy has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Other law enforcement leaders and elected officials took part in the event.

The DOJ has opened an investigation in Massey's death.