Police to step up enforcement of unauthorized block parties

The Springfield Police Department said it will crackdown on some block parties. According to the department, it has observed “a concerning trend of unauthorized block parties of excessive size occurring across our neighborhoods.”

SPD said the gatherings pose a risk to public health, can disrupt neighborhoods and infringe upon the peace of the community.

The department added several arrests have been made in connection with these events. It also announced plans to prevent and respond to illegal gatherings and pop-up parties.

This includes the use of advanced technology, such as video surveillance and License Plate Reader cameras, to enforce local ordinances and state laws decisively.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to unauthorized block parties by calling 217-788-8311 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.