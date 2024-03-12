The Wyndham City Centre going on the auction block

One of the most recognizable buildings in Springfield is going to auction. Bidding on the Wyndham Springfield City Centre, located at 700 E. Adams St. in the downtown area, will begin next month.

The site Ten-X lists a starting bid of $3 million. The auction is scheduled for April 15-18. According to the site, the Wyndham consists of 369 rooms and 30 floors. It was built 50 years ago.

Wyndham owner Al Rajabi, with Texas-based Tower Capital, previously indicated he was considering a plan to turn the building into government-subsidized apartments – a move that raised concerns among local leaders as it would drop available hotel space for tourism and conventions.

Former Mayor Jim Langfelder had sought tax incentives to help with a major renovation of the structure. But Langfelder was defeated in 2023. His successor, Misty Buscher, and the city council have been cool to the idea, but indicated a less expensive package was open for discussion. No progress appears to have been made.

A New York-based developer was interested in redeveloping the property, but failed to convince the council and has since withdrawn his offer.

The auction news comes as plans have been floated for an expansion of the BOS Center, located in the same area. Supporters have called for a special levy on hotel room rentals to help pay for the project.

