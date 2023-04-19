Springfield inauguration set for May 5

Springfield’s newly elected mayor will officially take office early next month.

Misty Buscher will be inaugurated on Friday May 5. More details regarding the time and location will be forthcoming.

Buscher defeated Jim Langfelder in the recent election. Langfelder was seeking a third term.

Along with the new mayor, other city officials, including Clerk Frank Lesko and new City Treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, will be sworn in.

The Springfield City Council, which will feature three new members, will also be inaugurated.