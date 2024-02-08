Springfield Police Department lists 2023 crime statistics

The Springfield Police Department has posted crime statistics for 2023on its website.

The department reported increases in what are labeled crimes against people, crimes against property and crimes against society.

The department also said it has taken several steps which could account for some of the increases in reportable offenses. Those include being proactive in reporting of retail thefts and officer-generated arrests (such as those for drug and weapon offenses). Other increases include motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles attributed to juvenile offenders.

“These and other increases are also impacted by the unintended consequences of the No Cash Bond/Pre-Trial Fairness Act,” the department said.

The department reports crime statistics monthly to the FBI in accordance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). NIBRS divides offenses into two categories, Group A and Group B. Group A offenses include more serious crimes, such as homicides, assaults, thefts and burglaries; while Group B includes offenses such as curfew violations, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The Springfield Police Department statistics for 2023 show an overall increase of 7% in Group A offenses compared to the previous year.

“While the Department recognizes the significance of this increase, we feel is important to examine the numbers further,” SPD said in a statement. “Looking at the reportable offenses month to month, we found that from January through August of 2023, Group A criminal offenses were down 0.69% from the previous year. During September through December these same Group A offenses showed an increase of 21.55% compared to 2022.”

The department also links to a crime map of the city