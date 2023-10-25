A solar energy event will provide details and answer questions

The community is invited to attend the Springfield Climate Action Solar Forum scheduled for Thursday, October 26th at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 321 S. 7th across from the City of Springfield’s Lincoln Library.

City Water, Light and Power, Faith in Place, WindSolar USA, Sierra Club, Citizens Utility Board and Faith Coalition for the Common Good will be presenting on solar and access to renewable energy in the Springfield community.

There will be Q&A with the speakers and vendors in attendance with information on local programs and services. Speakers are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by Sustainable Springfield, Citizens Utility Board, Faith in Place, Springfield Power to the People, Sangamon Valley Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Faith Coalition for the Common Good.