Sponsorship

Increase business revenue enables NPR Illinois to grow to meet the expanding regional need for journalism and community engagement.

The community has more awareness of businesses, services, and solutions that also allow us to come together and be informed in decision making.

Sponsors receive additional awareness and business from our appreciative audience.

We encourage you to support NPR Illinois sponsors and share them with your friends. Please mention to businesses you appreciate their support of NPR Illinois.A - B - C - D - E - F - G - H - I - J - K - L - M - N - O - P - Q - R - S - T - U - V - W - X - Y - Z80% of public radio listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover that business supports public radio.Contact: Randy EcclesPhone: (217) 206-6403 Email: Randy.Eccles@nprillinois.org