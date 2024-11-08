We encourage you to support NPR Illinois sponsors and share them with your friends. Please mention to businesses you appreciate their support of NPR Illinois.
- Increase business revenue enables NPR Illinois to grow to meet the expanding regional need for journalism and community engagement.
- The community has more awareness of businesses, services, and solutions that also allow us to come together and be informed in decision making.
- Sponsors receive additional awareness and business from our appreciative audience.
80% of public radio listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover that business supports public radio.Questions: Sponsorship/Underwriting
Contact: Randy Eccles
Phone: (217) 206-6403
Email: Randy.Eccles@nprillinois.org