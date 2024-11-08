Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University)

1215 W Kirland Dr

Decatur, IL 62522

217-424-6318

Kirkland Fine Arts Center serves the Millikin, Decatur, and Central Illinois community as a cultural hub for live music, theatre and world-class performances. Host to both professional touring groups and the marquee events of the Schools in the College of Fine Arts, Kirkland showcases the finest in up-and-coming talent, as well as nationally and internationally renowned artists.

Front-of-House and Backstage tours are available for groups of eight or more. Private tours are scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations are required by contacting Bryan Diver at 217.424.3925. Special accommodations for patrons with limited mobility may be made.