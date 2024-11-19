Lesko wins narrow race for Sangamon County Recorder

Frank Lesko, a Republican and current Springfield City Clerk, was declared the winner of the race for Sangamon County Recorder on Tuesday.

Lesko held a 68 vote advantage over incumbent Democrat Josh Langfelder on election night. But it took several more days for mail ballots to be counted. Lesko wound up with a 31 vote lead.

The office keeps track of property records, including deeds, business documents and more. But the main issue in the race was whether or not it's necessary. Lesko has argued merging the office with the county clerk's would save taxpayers money and make the operation more efficient. That would require voters to approve the change.

Langfelder has been the Sangamon County Recorder since 2008.

Lesko's campaign was based on calls for more efficient government, including merging the recorder's office with that of the Sangamon County Clerk. He indicated the plan would save taxpayers approximately a quarter of a million dollars a year without a reduction of service. He said more than 80-percent of counties already combine the functions.

"Hire me so you can fire me," was his campaign slogan.

The final ballot tabulation also showed a close win in the Sangamon County Board race for District 26/ Republican Jennifer Ghesquiere Deaner finished with 1,921 votes, just seven ahead of Democrat Jennifer Merritt with 1,914 and and Libertarian Russ Clark with 271.