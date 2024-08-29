© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Deadline nearing to apply for the Massey Commission

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
A mourner at Sonya Massey's funeral wore her image on a shirt.
Mawa Iqbal
A mourner at Sonya Massey's funeral wore her image on a shirt.

The deadline for the public to apply to be on the Massey Commission is near. Applications are being accepted until Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The panel is named for Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was shot and killed in her home by a former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy on July 6. Once formed, the commission will work on matters relating to law enforcement, mental health responses and community relations. County officials say the goal will be to develop practical and equitable solutions for the betterment of the community.

Massey had called 9-1-1 to report a possible prowler. The former deputy – Sean Grayson – has been charged with murder.

Those wishing to serve on the Massey Commission can apply at SangamonIL.Gov/MasseyCommission. The application deadline is August 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Co-chairs will select the balance of the Commission from the public applications. Interested members of the community will also be solicited for various working groups. The Commission will initiate its work with a series of listening sessions, which will begin in September.
Tags
Sangamon County IL Sonya MasseyMassey Commission
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories