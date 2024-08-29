Deadline nearing to apply for the Massey Commission

The deadline for the public to apply to be on the Massey Commission is near. Applications are being accepted until Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The panel is named for Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was shot and killed in her home by a former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy on July 6. Once formed, the commission will work on matters relating to law enforcement, mental health responses and community relations. County officials say the goal will be to develop practical and equitable solutions for the betterment of the community.

Massey had called 9-1-1 to report a possible prowler. The former deputy – Sean Grayson – has been charged with murder.

Those wishing to serve on the Massey Commission can apply at SangamonIL.Gov/MasseyCommission. The application deadline is August 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Co-chairs will select the balance of the Commission from the public applications. Interested members of the community will also be solicited for various working groups. The Commission will initiate its work with a series of listening sessions, which will begin in September.