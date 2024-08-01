An interview with Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell is facing a lot of heat since former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Sonya Massey in unincorporated Springfield on July 6.

Many in the community feel Sean Grayson shouldn't have been hired, are questioning the Sheriff's Department's hiring practices and are calling for the Sheriff to resign.

Sheriff Jack Campbell joined Michelle Eccles to discuss the Sonya Massey tragedy and to explain why he isn't resigning.

