© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An interview with Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT
Sheriff Jack Campbell speaks at a Department of Justice community event Monday July 29.
Sheriff Jack Campbell speaks at a Department of Justice community event Monday July 29.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell is facing a lot of heat since former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Sonya Massey in unincorporated Springfield on July 6.

Many in the community feel Sean Grayson shouldn't have been hired, are questioning the Sheriff's Department's hiring practices and are calling for the Sheriff to resign.

Sheriff Jack Campbell joined Michelle Eccles to discuss the Sonya Massey tragedy and to explain why he isn't resigning.
Tags
Sangamon County Sangamon County Sheriff's OfficeSean GraysonJack CampbellSonya Massey
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories