Milhiser resumes role as Sangamon Co. State's Attorney

John Milhiser is back in a familiar job. The Sangamon County Board this week voted to approve his appointment as the county's State's Attorney.

Milhiser, 53, held the title from 2011-2018 when he left to become the U.S. Attorney for the Central District.

His appointment came from former President Donald Trump. He resigned after Joe Biden was elected. Milhiser then spent time teaching high school.

Last year, Milhiser ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State, losing to former state representative Dan Brady.

In once again becoming state’s attorney, Milhiser is replacing Dan Wright who was recently named a judge.

He said he plans to run for re-election.