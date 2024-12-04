State's Attorney appeals Grayson release order to the Illinois Supreme Court

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Wednesday his office has filed a motion before the Illinois Supreme Court asking for a review of a decision that ordered the release of a former Sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering Sonya Massey.

Sean Grayson has been held in jail since his arrest. But the Fourth District Appellate Court determined he should be let out while awaiting trial.

That decision is on hold pending the Supreme Court action. A hearing to set conditions for Grayson’s release was set for Friday but has been pushed back until January 2 giving the Supreme Court time to act.

Milhiser says Grayson is a danger to the community. Body camera footage showed him fire his weapon at Massey in her home July 6 after she called 9-1-1 to report a prowler. The Black woman was unarmed at the time. Grayson faces charges that include first degree murder.

“We agree with the Circuit Court's determination that Grayson should be detained and its finding, as required by the SAFE-T Act when pretrial release is denied, that Defendant Grayson poses a threat to the community that cannot be mitigated with conditions,” Milhiser said.

“We are hopeful that the Illinois Supreme Court will agree to hear the case and affirm the detention order. However, if the courts determine that the evidence presented to the Circuit Court, including the videos, is not sufficient to detain Defendant Grayson under the law as it exists, then the law needs to be changed.”