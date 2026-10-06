The editors of Ted Lasso discuss the emotional ride of season four

We are thrilled to welcome back to the show A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy! We ask them all about coming back, the pressure of delivering for the fans, what their favorite parts of Season 4 have been and tons of behind-the-scenes stories about how the season came together. We ask them about the amazing opening episode in Kansas City, editing Annette Badland's last moments on the show and what fans can expect in the future! These two are one-of-a-kind and we're so lucky to have them back! Enjoy!