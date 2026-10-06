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Front Row Network

The editors of Ted Lasso discuss the emotional ride of season four

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM CDT
Jeremy Goeckner

We are thrilled to welcome back to the show A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy! We ask them all about coming back, the pressure of delivering for the fans, what their favorite parts of Season 4 have been and tons of behind-the-scenes stories about how the season came together. We ask them about the amazing opening episode in Kansas City, editing Annette Badland's last moments on the show and what fans can expect in the future! These two are one-of-a-kind and we're so lucky to have them back! Enjoy!

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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