© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
Front Row Network

The Muppets take over beloved attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonBrett Rutherford
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:31 AM CDT
Beyond the Mouse

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig welcomes two special guests for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exciting additions to Disney's Hollywood Studios: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets! Joining the show are Dani Iglesias from The Muppets Studioand Justin DeTolla from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Together, they pull back the curtain on how the beloved coaster was transformed into a Muppet-fueled rock-and-roll adventure. From crafting the attraction’s story and selecting its unforgettable soundtrack to bringing celebrity cameos into the experience, Dani and Justin share the creative process behind making this wild new ride a reality. Plus, hear stories from development, collaboration between Imagineering and The Muppets Studio, and what fans should keep an eye out for on their next ride through the chaos.

Whether you're a lifelong Muppet fan, a theme park enthusiast, or just curious how Disney attractions come to life, this is an episode you won't want to miss!

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa was the Community Voices Production Coordinator at NPR Illinois from 2021-2025. She continues her passion for broadcasting as a co-host of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Brett Rutherford
Related Stories