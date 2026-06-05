The Muppets take over beloved attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig welcomes two special guests for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exciting additions to Disney's Hollywood Studios: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets! Joining the show are Dani Iglesias from The Muppets Studioand Justin DeTolla from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Together, they pull back the curtain on how the beloved coaster was transformed into a Muppet-fueled rock-and-roll adventure. From crafting the attraction’s story and selecting its unforgettable soundtrack to bringing celebrity cameos into the experience, Dani and Justin share the creative process behind making this wild new ride a reality. Plus, hear stories from development, collaboration between Imagineering and The Muppets Studio, and what fans should keep an eye out for on their next ride through the chaos.

Whether you're a lifelong Muppet fan, a theme park enthusiast, or just curious how Disney attractions come to life, this is an episode you won't want to miss!

