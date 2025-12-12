© 2025 NPR Illinois
Jeff Galloway talks about a lifetime of coaching ahead of runDisney's Marathon Weekend

By Craig McFarland
Published December 12, 2025 at 8:39 AM CST
Craig McFarland with Jeff Galloway
Craig McFarland with Jeff Galloway

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig welcomes legendary running coach Jeff Galloway to talk all things Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend! He’s joined by Sarah and Shannon from Dames of the DDP, who are training for their first-ever Disney half marathon using Jeff’s famous Galloway Run/Walk/Run method. Jeff shares thoughtful coaching tips, updates on his own running journey, and inspiring insights from his personal story.

Then, Craig sits down with Justin and Matthew from the Disney Dads Podcast to discuss how the DDP running team is raising funds for BASE Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation in Central Florida. Their mission: reach a $25,000 fundraising goal to support children and families in their toughest battles.

Support the cause here: basecamp.org/ddp4bc

Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
