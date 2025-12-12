Jeff Galloway talks about a lifetime of coaching ahead of runDisney's Marathon Weekend

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig welcomes legendary running coach Jeff Galloway to talk all things Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend! He’s joined by Sarah and Shannon from Dames of the DDP, who are training for their first-ever Disney half marathon using Jeff’s famous Galloway Run/Walk/Run method. Jeff shares thoughtful coaching tips, updates on his own running journey, and inspiring insights from his personal story.

Then, Craig sits down with Justin and Matthew from the Disney Dads Podcast to discuss how the DDP running team is raising funds for BASE Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation in Central Florida. Their mission: reach a $25,000 fundraising goal to support children and families in their toughest battles.

Support the cause here: basecamp.org/ddp4bc

