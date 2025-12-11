© 2025 NPR Illinois
Taylor Cole Miller and Alfred Martin discuss the historical and cultural impact of The Golden Girls with Front Row Classics

By Brandon Davis
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:18 AM CST
Rutgers University Press

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Taylor Cole Miller and Alfred Martin to the podcast. The two recently edited "The Golden Girls: Tales From the Lanai" an anthology that brings an academic and historical look at the impact of one of the most popular sitcoms in history. Brandon, Taylor and Alfred discuss the show's impact on audiences of all backgrounds, identities and ages.

"The Golden Girls: Tales From the Lanai" is available from Rutgers University Press wherever books are sold.

Taylor Cole Miller is an assistant professor of media studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Alfred L. Martin Jr. is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Cinematic Arts at the University of Miami. He is the author of Fandom for Us, by Us: The Pleasures and Practices of Black Audiences and The Generic Closet: Black Gayness and the Black-Cast Sitcom, and editor of Rolling: Blackness and Mediated Comedy.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
