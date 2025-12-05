© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Application deadline for the Community Voices Co-Host/Producer opening is Dec. 8. Click to apply.
Front Row Network

Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney talks The Last Straw coming to Disney+

By Craig McFarland
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST
Disney+

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig shares a special experience after being invited by Disney+ to take part in a virtual press junket with Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney. Ahead of the release of the newest animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Strawpremiering December 5 on Disney+, Craig sits down with Jeff to discuss the heart at the center of this story—fatherhood, parenting, and the moments that shape Greg and Frank’s relationship.

Craig also offers his non-spoiler review of the film, breaking down what longtime fans and new viewers alike can look forward to in this latest Wimpy Kid adventure.

It’s a fun, thoughtful, and heartfelt episode you won’t want to miss! Tune in and get excited for The Last Straw on Disney+.

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories