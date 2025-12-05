Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney talks The Last Straw coming to Disney+

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig shares a special experience after being invited by Disney+ to take part in a virtual press junket with Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney. Ahead of the release of the newest animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Strawpremiering December 5 on Disney+, Craig sits down with Jeff to discuss the heart at the center of this story—fatherhood, parenting, and the moments that shape Greg and Frank’s relationship.

Craig also offers his non-spoiler review of the film, breaking down what longtime fans and new viewers alike can look forward to in this latest Wimpy Kid adventure.

It’s a fun, thoughtful, and heartfelt episode you won’t want to miss! Tune in and get excited for The Last Straw on Disney+.

