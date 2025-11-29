Front Row Classics welcome Adam Huss, Adam Bucci and Lesley Aletter to discuss Hollywood storytelling and 'Truth Man'.

Front Row Classics welcomes three special guests to discuss all aspects of show business. Brandon is chatting with Adam Huss (Actor/Writer), Adam Bucci (Actor/Producer/Business Owner) and Lesley Aletter (Stuntwoman/Actor). We discuss their respective careers & inspirations from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. Huss discuss his latest project called "Truth Man", a comic book superhero that speaks to today's generation. Brandon and Lesley also go into detail about her stunt career and her legendary mother, Lee Meriwether.