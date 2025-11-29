© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics welcome Adam Huss, Adam Bucci and Lesley Aletter to discuss Hollywood storytelling and 'Truth Man'.

By Brandon Davis
Published November 29, 2025 at 11:42 PM CST

Front Row Classics welcomes three special guests to discuss all aspects of show business. Brandon is chatting with Adam Huss (Actor/Writer), Adam Bucci (Actor/Producer/Business Owner) and Lesley Aletter (Stuntwoman/Actor). We discuss their respective careers & inspirations from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. Huss discuss his latest project called "Truth Man", a comic book superhero that speaks to today's generation. Brandon and Lesley also go into detail about her stunt career and her legendary mother, Lee Meriwether.

