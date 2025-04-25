Author Bob Weis delivers the mystery and magic of the Haunted Mansion in 'Ghost Dog'
Bob Weis is helping readers bring the Disney parks home with his new book "Ghost Dog." After riding Disneyland's newest attraction, the Haunted Mansion, young Herbert discovers a four-legged spirit has followed him home. On this episode of the Beyond the Mouse podcast, Weis talks to Craig and Vanessa about his inspiration for the book, his experience narrating the audio book and his recent trip on the Disney Treasure.