The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Author Bob Weis delivers the mystery and magic of the Haunted Mansion in 'Ghost Dog'

By Vanessa Ferguson,
Craig McFarland
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Image of author Bob Weis and the cover of "Ghost Dog."

Bob Weis is helping readers bring the Disney parks home with his new book "Ghost Dog." After riding Disneyland's newest attraction, the Haunted Mansion, young Herbert discovers a four-legged spirit has followed him home. On this episode of the Beyond the Mouse podcast, Weis talks to Craig and Vanessa about his inspiration for the book, his experience narrating the audio book and his recent trip on the Disney Treasure.

Front Row Network Disneybooks
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
