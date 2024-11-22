"Groundbreaking Magic" with Disney Legend Martha Blanding and Tim O'Day
Beyond the Mouse is thrilled to share our conversation with Disney Legend Martha Blanding and Tim O'Day. Martha and Tim co-authored the book "Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman’s Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth." We talk about how they put the book together, Martha's time as a tour guide at Disneyland and her leadership roles in the Walt Disney Company. Get a copy of "Groundbreaking Magic" wherever you buy books and don't forget to post a review! We think you are going to love reading Martha's story.