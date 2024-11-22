© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
"Groundbreaking Magic" with Disney Legend Martha Blanding and Tim O'Day

By Vanessa Ferguson,
Craig McFarland
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:12 PM CST
Picture of Martha Blanding and her book with the Beyond the Mouse logo.

Beyond the Mouse is thrilled to share our conversation with Disney Legend Martha Blanding and Tim O'Day. Martha and Tim co-authored the book "Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman’s Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth." We talk about how they put the book together, Martha's time as a tour guide at Disneyland and her leadership roles in the Walt Disney Company. Get a copy of "Groundbreaking Magic" wherever you buy books and don't forget to post a review! We think you are going to love reading Martha's story.

Tags
Front Row Network Disney
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
