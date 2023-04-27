Ted Lasso Star Max Osinski Talks Playing a Soccer God & Joining The Megahit Comedy

Hello fellow Lasso-holics!

It's a very special episode and drop date today as we're back to bringing you interviews from the people who help make our favorite show! And today we've got an amazing one for you! We all were taken with Zava as he entered the Greyhound ranks and we were lucky enough to spend an hour with Zava actor Maximilian Osinski to talk all things Lasso! We talk about how we got his start in acting, what his first days on set were like, how he almost told his agent to pass on the part (SAY WHAT?!?!) and just what goes into making those soccer shots so epic. We also of course talk his inspiration for the character. This is a very incredible story and truly great and humble man. Join us for a fantastic conversation with Zava himself, Maximilian Osinski!

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland

