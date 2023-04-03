'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Scores Again for TV's Best Comedy

The good folks at Apple TV+ have given us the first 4 episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 early for review. There are going to be many that either intentionally or accidentally spill spoilers in their reviews but I will most definitely NOT be doing that. Most of the fun of this show is find all the intricate details hidden in the dialogue that run through entire season arcs.

It’s been well over a year and a half since we last saw Ted and crew grace our screens in new episodes. Much has been made of the delayed roll-out of Season 3 (possibly the last?) with a very long re-write and pick filming schedule. Of course we all love the show but it did tend to lead to a little apprehension. Would the old Lasso magic still be there? Would it be able to live up to its large pedigree as an Awards season phenom?

I’m happy to report to all of you that the Lasso magic is indeed very much still intact and the spirit of the show remains as strong as ever. The end of Season 2 left us with TONS of questions and theories. How would Ted react to Nate’s outburst and bolt to West Ham United? Would Roy & Keely stay together? Are Rebecca and Sam really over? Can the team overcome the odds again at the highest level of professional football?

While the questions are many and are answered in their time, the first half of Season 3 doesn’t lose sight of what we all fell in love with in the first place. At its heart, this show is about people and how they can always be better and make the world a better place. Even in the face of incredibly cynical odds, positivity and genuine human caring are never out of place.

Though the stakes have raised for literally every character, this message is never lost in these first 4 episodes. No matter which character you are talking about, they’re all still dealing with their issues but are doing it with nuance and complexity.

For me personally, and again WITHOUT SPOILING, welcome sights were the return of James Lance’s Trent Crimm in a prominent role, the team being featured much more and some increased time on the pitch in matches. That’s about as detailed as I can get without getting myself in trouble; truly. There is so much to mine and talk about from each and every scene and that was indeed the biggest comfort of all; a true sign that the Lasso we all grew to love was indeed back and in many ways, better than ever.

More than anything the season feels much bigger and much more elevated. In many ways this season will be the greatest test of Ted’s teachings and belief in “BELIEVE” not only for himself but for all those that have “bought in”. If you were like me and at least SLIGHTLY nervous about how long it was taking to give us Season 3, the best I can give you right now is to COMPLETELY throw those fears away. This is indeed the show we all fell in love with and it’s better than ever. Just take Ted’s advice, sit back, and enjoy as our friends return to us.

We’ll be covering each episode on the Peanut Butter & Biscuits podcast every week with releases happening the second the episodes air on Apple. Join us this season!