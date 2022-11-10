Nicholas Ellis

Search Query
Show Search
News
Local
Illinois
Nation/World
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Local
Illinois
Nation/World
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Community Voices
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
© 2022 NPR Illinois
Menu
Stand with the Facts
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois Classic | 91.9 HD2
On Air
Now Playing
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3
All Streams
News
Local
Illinois
Nation/World
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Local
Illinois
Nation/World
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
Community Voices
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Front Row Network
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
First Listen
Front Row Network
State Week
Statewide
The 21st
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Contact
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Even More
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Nicholas Ellis