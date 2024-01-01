Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco - x
Tax credits may soon help jump start projects in the Midwest designed to fight climate change by capturing carbon dioxide emissions. However, the cost to taxpayers remains uncertain.
There's a growing movement that calls for granting legal rights to natural entities such as the Mississippi River. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on July 4, 2023.)
