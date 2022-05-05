© 2022 NPR Illinois
Cory Pitt headshot

Cory Pitt

Sponsorship Account Executive

Cory began with NPR Illinois in July 2022 as Sponsorship Account Executive. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and TV/Radio Broadcasting at SIUE, and has over two decades of experience in radio, sales and customer support

He lives with his wife and two children in Decatur, IL. He is excited to be a part of the NPR Illinois team, and looks forward to helping businesses and making new friends, all across Central Illinois.

Email Cory, or call 217-206-6507