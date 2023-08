The Goo Goo Dolls have sold more than 15 million records worldwide, with 16 number one and Top 10 hits. They are touring the country on the career-spanning “Big Night Out Tour," that will stop in Decatur on Sept. 24 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Cory Pitt spoke with founding member Robby Takac about nearly 40 years of the Goo Goo Dolls, the rise to stardom, and how it’s all stayed together.