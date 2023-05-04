Pro wrestler and part-owner of Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Jeff Jarrett gives behind-the-scenes look at wacky world of wrestling | Community Voices

Jeff Jarrett has done it all in the world of professional wrestling for almost four decades. He is a WWE Hall of Famer, a world champion and third generation event promoter. He still competes for All Elite Wrestling, worldwide, and is seen twice weekly on cable television. He’s also active in Springfield, as part-owner of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team. Cory Pitt spoke to “Double J” on Community Voices about the wacky world of pro wrestling and the 2023 Shoes season at Robin Roberts Stadium.