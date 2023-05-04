© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Pro wrestler and part-owner of Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Jeff Jarrett gives behind-the-scenes look at wacky world of wrestling | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Cory Pitt
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
Jeff Jarrett.jpg
Cory Pitt
/
Cory Pitt (right) poses with professional wrestler Jeff Jarrett (left).

Jeff Jarrett has done it all in the world of professional wrestling for almost four decades. He is a WWE Hall of Famer, a world champion and third generation event promoter. He still competes for All Elite Wrestling, worldwide, and is seen twice weekly on cable television. He’s also active in Springfield, as part-owner of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team. Cory Pitt spoke to “Double J” on Community Voices about the wacky world of pro wrestling and the 2023 Shoes season at Robin Roberts Stadium.

Community Voices pro wrestlingBaseballSpringfield Lucky Horseshoes
Cory Pitt
Cory began with NPR Illinois in July 2022 as Sponsorship Account Executive. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and TV/Radio Broadcasting at SIUE, and has over two decades of experience in radio, sales and customer support
See stories by Cory Pitt
