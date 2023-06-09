Springfield pitcher alert after being hit by line drive

It was a scary scene at Robin Roberts Stadium Thursday, when a hard hit line drive struck Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pitcher Matt Cruise in the head.

Cruise was transported to Memorial Hospital. According to the team as of Friday morning, he is alert and stable, "surrounded by family, coaches, and teammates."

The game was stopped and then canceled. The team says the game against Burlington won't be rescheduled.

The team roster lists Cruise's hometown of Mason, Illinois. He is a freshman at Spoon River Community College.

