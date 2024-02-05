Lucky Horseshoes raising funds for scholarship in late player's name

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball club will honor a player killed in an auto accident in 2022 with a collectible bobblehead to raise money for a scholarship.

Lucas Otto was a pitcher from Arthur. The 20-year old died when a wrong way driver struck his vehicle on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis. The other driver, Zachary Wilham, 27, from Decatur died at an area hospital.

This June 30th, the two-year anniversary of the accident, ‘Shoes fans who purchase a bobblehead will be able to receive it at the Lucky Horseshoes game that night. The special bobblehead package includes a Lucas Otto bobblehead, a ticket to the ‘Shoes game on June 30th, and a donation made to the Lucas Otto Memorial Scholarship Fund," the team said.

Otto becomes the first Lucky Horseshoes player to have a bobblehead modeled after them.

“Lucas Otto embodied what it meant to be a Lucky Horseshoe. Whether it was kindness portrayed to his teammates and ‘Shoes staff, or his happy-go-lucky attitude regardless of the game’s final outcome, Lucas left his mark on the organization and truly laid out the blueprint for becoming a great ballplayer, but an even better human being,” said Lucky Horseshoes Emperor of Engagement, Andrew Miller.

In 2023, the ‘Shoes Player Lounge was dedicated in Otto’s name and the team retired his #30 uniform which hangs on the left outfield fence.

At the time of the accident, Otto was in his second season with Springfield and was a sophomore at Lakeland College in Mattoon.