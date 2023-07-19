Brady, a Springfield native, took on the role of Sponsorship Account Executive at NPR Illinois in June 2023. Brady earned his Bachelor's Degree from SIUC and is pursuing an MBA at SIUE, bringing a blend of academic excellence and practical insights to his role. He is excited to join be a part of NPR Illinois to help create impactful collaborations and foster community engagement.

In his free time, you can find Brady writing poetry, out and about shooting short videos, or watching any of one of Chicago's sports teams.

For inquiries, reach out to Brady at brady.cummings@uis.edu.