Illinois Innocence Project helps free second longest wrongfully incarcerated individual in the state | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday Dec. 14, 2023:

* Brian Beals, a client with the Illinois Innocence Project, walked out of prison a free man this week after his conviction was overturned. Beals spent 35 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. He was the second longest serving wrongfully incarcerated individual in the state.

* Health officials urge the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19, RSV and the flu. All three vaccines can be given at one time.

* HSHS announced it is removing crucifixes from the emergency room and patient rooms out of safety for patients and staff.