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The head of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association says concerns over data centers are unfounded | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
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  • The head of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association says concerns over data centers are unfounded
  • Dennis Hastert, the former U.S. House Speaker whose political legacy was sullied by child sexual abuse complaints, has died
  • Former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin on Monday endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker's bid for relelection
  • The Salvation Army has announced the Springfield Family Store in Chatham Square, along Wabash Avenue will shut down
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
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