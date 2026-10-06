The head of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association says concerns over data centers are unfounded | First Listen
- The head of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association says concerns over data centers are unfounded
- Dennis Hastert, the former U.S. House Speaker whose political legacy was sullied by child sexual abuse complaints, has died
- Former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin on Monday endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker's bid for relelection
- The Salvation Army has announced the Springfield Family Store in Chatham Square, along Wabash Avenue will shut down