Illinois' attorney general is touting a federal court order that will protect low-income families | First Listen
- Kwame Raoul says the order will protect the health, education, and social services for low-income families regardless of immigration status
- Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois says artificial intelligence has the potential to do good but is also concerned about misuse
- The Sangamon County Mental Health Board has chosen Tatyana Gardner to be its first executive director
- A serious accident on I-72 sent six people to the hospital
- The Illinois State Police reminding motorists to make sure children are properly secured when in a car
- The eight state-run visitor information centers located along the interstates are set to close