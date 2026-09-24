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Illinois' attorney general is touting a federal court order that will protect low-income families | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:21 AM CDT
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  • Kwame Raoul says the order will protect the health, education, and social services for low-income families regardless of immigration status
  • Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois says artificial intelligence has the potential to do good but is also concerned about misuse
  • The Sangamon County Mental Health Board has chosen Tatyana Gardner to be its first executive director
  • A serious accident on I-72 sent six people to the hospital
  • The Illinois State Police reminding motorists to make sure children are properly secured when in a car
  • The eight state-run visitor information centers located along the interstates are set to close
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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