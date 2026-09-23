A retired English teacher from Jacksonville is promoting free speech | First Listen
- Pat Kennedy is holding events on the square and inviting people of all opinions to participate
- Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order establishing an artificial intelligence cabinet
- Twenty-three alleged gang members have been indicted in Sangamon County
- Health officials are warning of possible measles exposure at Busch Stadium and several bars and businesses in St. Louis
- This Friday, the Citizens Club of Springfield is hosting its monthly forum on elections