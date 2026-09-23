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A retired English teacher from Jacksonville is promoting free speech | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • Pat Kennedy is holding events on the square and inviting people of all opinions to participate
  • Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order establishing an artificial intelligence cabinet
  • Twenty-three alleged gang members have been indicted in Sangamon County
  • Health officials are warning of possible measles exposure at Busch Stadium and several bars and businesses in St. Louis
  • This Friday, the Citizens Club of Springfield is hosting its monthly forum on elections
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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