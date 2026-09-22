Nearly two dozen gang members indicted in Sangamon County for crimes - including murder of 9-year-old boy

Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser announced the indictment of 23 gang members from two rival Springfield gangs — SQAD (Shoot Quick Avoid Death) and BP (Boss Playas) - with organized violent gang activity, including murder of a nine-year-old boy and other crimes.

The indictments allege a criminal enterprise and a racketeering conspiracy that has unleashed "rampant violent behavior with a disregard for human life."

The indictments cover crimes occurring between August 2024 and September 2026 and encompass four separate homicide investigations resulting in the deaths of six people, including a 9-year-old boy; multiple other shootings of both rival gang members and innocent people; the possession and trading of more than a dozen firearms, including machine guns; and the illegal possession Of controlled substances.

"We must work together to identify and hold accountable those causing violence in our community,” said Milhiser. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to keep our community safe."

The indictments charge the defendants with state racketeering conspiracy under the Illinois Street Gang and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Law (RICO).

The indictments allege that from at least August 2024 to present, the gangs functioned as criminal enterprises to achieve their objectives, including acts of violence, murder, illegal possession of automatic weapons, and the illegal possession of controlled substances. Each enterprise used violence to protect itself, its members and associates from the rival gang, to exact revenge on the rival gang, and to elevate standing and reputation.

Those charged from BP include Jeremiah Wesley, aka "J-D0t" or "Drench," 21; Darnell Wilson, aka "Pnut," 22; Anthony Momoh, aka "Lil Tone," 20; Terrell Broomfield, aka "Scoom," 21 ; Jerw Broomfield, aka ' 'Murda" or "Whoopa," 24; Isaiah Wesley, aka "Big Opp," 23; Eugene Lewis, aka "Chop," 24; Kevin Spearman, aka "Lil Kev," 22; Clard Cross, aka "Grimey," 1 8; Alonzo Lewis, aka "Zilla," 23; Yusef Perry, aka "YuYu," 18; Aiden Brown, aka "Ferb," 19.

A 16-year-old juvenile is also charged in the RICO conspiracy. Those charged from SQAD include, Ricky Dickerson, aka "Freak," 24; James Jones, aka "Spazz," 25; Michael Turner, aka "Drina," 29; Calvin Shepherd, aka "50," 22; Zisean Jackson, aka "Zi," 22; Jonesy Blackmon, 20; Konie Williams, aka "Cozy," 24; Malik Allison, aka "Lik," 24; Makai Allison, 22; Courtlan Williams, aka "Com," 25; Brysean Wallace, aka "Lil Wet," 19.

To further the conspiracy and achieve its objective, the indictments allege overt acts in which gang members engaged in murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and the illegal possession of automatic weapons. Included among the overt acts alleged are the following:

September 29, 2024 - Shooting and murder of Telley Palmer. He was shot 14 times after an incident earlier in the night with the rival gang.

January 4, 2025 — Shooting and murder of Lajarvious Smith. He was shot 16 times after being mistaken as a rival gang member.

October 9, 2025 — Triple homicide that included the murder of nine-year-old Cash Russell. This was a home invasion and murder that occurred based on an earlier burglary of drugs from a rival gang.

January 8, 2026 — Shooting and murder of Barrion Sanders. This murder was in response to Barrion Sanders beating up a rival gang member at a local prompt care on January 2, 2026.

January 10, 2026 — Possession of fully automatic machine guns with extended magazines in a stolen vehicle by four gang members dressed in all black and masked who were driving around looking for rival gang members to retaliate for the Barrion Sanders murder.

The indictments were returned by a Sangamon County grand jury and sealed pending arrests. Those arrested are expected to make initial court appearances today and tomorrow, according to the state's attorney. At the time of the indictment, twelve of the defendants were already in custody in Sangamon County and Macon County for other state criminal cases or serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. These individuals will appear for their initial appearance later this week or next week.

All 23 defendants are charged with one count of RICO conspiracy, an offense which carries a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison and up to life in prison for those defendants whose actions resulted in death. Fifteen of the defendants are also charged with additional offenses.

"Public safety remains the Springfield Police Department's highest priority. Gang activity, gun violence, and other violent crime have no place in our community. We will continue to utilize every available resource and lawful tool to identity, investigate, and hold violent offenders accountable,” said Springfield Police Chief Joe Behl.

"Partnerships with fellow law enforcement professionals help keep our community safe. I would like to thank the Sangamon County State's Attorney , the Springfield Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the hard-working investigators of the Sheriff’s Office for their tireless efforts in protecting the residents of Sangamon County and helping to remove violent Offenders from our streets," said Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch.

The charges are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office into violent criminal behavior occurring in Springfield and Sangamon County.