Marc Bell back in the race for Sangamon County Sheriff

Democrat Marc Bell has changed his mind about running for Sangamon County Sheriff.Bell had filed to run and his name appeared on the March ballot.

But he previously said he would not continue his campaign due to a lack of resources from party leaders.

After garnering nearly 12,000 votes in the primary, Bell reversed course.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of the voters who showed up and continued to support me. It was not just humbling, it was a clear signal. A signal that the people of Sangamon County are crying out for change,” he said in a prepared statement.

“When you look at the results further, the message becomes even clearer: more than two-thirds of voters chose a candidate who represented a new direction for this office. That’s not a

coincidence. That’s a mandate.”

Bell’s long career in law enforcement included being part of the Illinois State Police, where he rose to become a Master Sergeant and School Safety Officer.

He also served on the Illinois Gaming Board and is currently Police Community Review Commissioner for the City of Springfield.

“This race will not be decided by party labels. It will be decided by neighbors, families, and communities coming together around a shared belief that we can and must do better,” Bell said.

Bell will face Republican primary winner Paula Crouch, who was appointed to the job in 2024. She defeated David Timm last week. More than 17,000 votes were cast for the GOP sheriff candidates in the election.