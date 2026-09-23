JavaFest Brings Free Family Fun to Route 66 Celebration

As Springfield celebrates the 100th anniversary of Route 66, local coffee favorite Grab a Java is launching what organizers hope will become a new community tradition: Java Fest.

The free event takes place Friday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the original Grab a Java location, 1702 S. Sixth St., positioned along the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival City Night Cruise parade route. Owner Bill Legge said the idea has been years in the making after noticing crowds gathering outside the shop during past cruise nights and parades.

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois Bill Legge, Dave Littrell

Rather than a typical business promotion, Legge describes Java Fest as a community thank-you celebration. Guests can enjoy free food, family activities, face painting, giant yard games, kid-friendly refreshments, and a front-row view of the Friday night cruise parade as it passes by.

Adding to the atmosphere will be a live performance from Springfield musician Dave Littrell, whose one-man looping show combines guitar, vocals, bass lines, and saxophone into a dynamic live performance. Littrell will perform a mix of original songs and familiar covers throughout the evening.

The event will feature pulled pork sandwiches made by Gilly's Championship BBQ & Catering, along with plenty of activities designed for families. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and arrive early, as traffic and parking are expected to be challenging once the parade begins.

For Legge, the goal is simple: create a memorable fall gathering for customers, employees, neighbors, and visitors celebrating Route 66.

“We’re not selling anything,” he said. “It’s just a free party, and we’re inviting anyone who wants to come celebrate with us.”

JavaFest is open to the public, and everyone is welcome.

Transcript pending.