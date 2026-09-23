NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH with President of the Hispanic Women of Springfield Ana Manriquez

National Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us! Many events are happening. President of the Hispanic Women of Springfield Ana Manriquez shares information on the activities and some ISM events.

From the Illinois State Museum website, below:

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 dnr.pio@illinois.gov

Illinois State Museum invites visitors to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Special events include a cultural festival, Lotería and Taco Nite, Day of the Dead celebration

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum and Springfield state historic sites are hosting a series of special events

in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hecho en Illinois

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24

Illinois State Museum, Springfield

Participants from the Mi Casa es Tu Casa Beardstown Project will share their stories about finding a home in

Illinois, including what brought them to the state, their experiences and what makes them feel a sense of belonging.

Festival de la Herencia Hispana (Hispanic Heritage Festival)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Illinois State Museum, Springfield

Join the museum and Hispanic Women of Springfield in a celebration of Latine culture, food, traditions and heritage

during this free community event.

Lotería and Taco Nite

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, Springfield

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the state museum, and Hispanic Women of Springfield will host

Lotería and Taco Nite at the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site. Visitors will enjoy a night of games, food and

fun. This event is currently sold out.

Day of the Dead

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

Illinois State Museum, Springfield

The Illinois State Museum will honor loved ones who have passed away with an afternoon of dancing, games,

activities and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about these and other ISM events at illinoisstatemuseum.org. For additional information, email

dnr.ism.events@illinois.gov.

The Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring St. in Springfield, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and

noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is always free.

