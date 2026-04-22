No timeline for a vote on the new UIS contract with tenure and tenure-track faculty | First Listen
- UIS faculty is expected to vote soon on the tentative agreement
- Governor Pritzker has signed an executive order barring state employees from using insider information to bet on prediction market apps
- A legislative effort to keep the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois could be coupled with property tax relief
- Leaders at the car maker Rivian are relieved no one was injured from tornado damage at the plant in Bloomington-Normal
- The proposed budget for the U.S. Department of Agriculture is raising some concerns