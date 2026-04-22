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No timeline for a vote on the new UIS contract with tenure and tenure-track faculty | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 22, 2026 at 6:24 AM CDT
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  • UIS faculty is expected to vote soon on the tentative agreement
  • Governor Pritzker has signed an executive order barring state employees from using insider information to bet on prediction market apps
  • A legislative effort to keep the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois could be coupled with property tax relief
  • Leaders at the car maker Rivian are relieved no one was injured from tornado damage at the plant in Bloomington-Normal
  • The proposed budget for the U.S. Department of Agriculture is raising some concerns
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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