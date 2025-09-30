© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois Congressman Ray LaHood urges Democrats to go along with continuing resolution | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM CDT
  • Democrats want to include more health care funding in the federal budget, including reversing some Medicaid cut
  • A top U.S. Border Patrol official says immigration agents are arresting people in Chicago based on how they look
  • Governor JB Pritzker says the Illinois National Guard has received word that the Trump Administration is seeking deployment of troops to the state
  • A Chicago journalist was detained briefly Saturday evening as he was filming a protest at a federal immigration facility
  • The Illinois Secretary of State flagship center in Springfield has added drive-thru kiosks
