Driver's services now available with drive-through convenience

Illinois residents have a more convenient way to obtain some Secretary of State services.

New 24/7 access to driver’s license and vehicle renewals is available at the first drive-through DMV kiosks located at the office’s Springfield Flagship Center, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced.

“The Fast-Lane kiosks at our Springfield Flagship Center provide a new level of convenience for Central Illinois drivers, offering driver’s license renewals and vehicle sticker purchases outside of normal business hours, without ever leaving the car,” Giannoulias said. “This is an important step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and make it easier for people to access essential services.”

Located at 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, the two kiosks allow customers to:

• Renew vehicle registrations and immediately print license plate stickers.

• Renew driver’s licenses or state IDs and receive a temporary document on-site while the new card is mailed within 15 business days.

The kiosks are located on the north side of the flagship center and can be accessed by following signs from the main entrance on South Dirksen Parkway.

Most Illinois drivers must renew their driver’s license every four years and motorists must renew their vehicle registrations and obtain license plate stickers annually. Renewal notices mailed to drivers include a unique bar code and PIN, which are entered when using a kiosk.

The kiosks serve as an alternative resource for those without online access or those with restrictive schedules, which make a trip to the DMV more difficult. Renewals conducted at a kiosk are more convenient and less expensive than at most currency exchanges or emission testing sites.

New applicants for driver or vehicle services – including those applying for a REAL ID – will still be required to make an in-person DMV visit to ensure proper identity verification is conducted.

During regular business hours, the Springfield Flagship Center continues to offer both walk-in and appointment services from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by visiting www.ilsos.gov or calling (800) 252-8980.

