Madigan's net worth and his wife's health may impact his sentencing | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 10, 2025 at 7:17 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Prosecutors hope to make an issue of the former Illinois House Speaker's net worth during his sentencing on Friday
  • Madigan's wife is asking for mercy so he can continue to be her caregiver
  • Immigration and labor organizer rally at Daley Plaza
  • The U of I Board of Trustees approve Charles Isbell as the next chancellor of the Urbana-Champaign campus
  • State Police may soon be authorized to use expressway cameras to investigate human trafficking
