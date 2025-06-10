Madigan's net worth and his wife's health may impact his sentencing | First Listen
- Prosecutors hope to make an issue of the former Illinois House Speaker's net worth during his sentencing on Friday
- Madigan's wife is asking for mercy so he can continue to be her caregiver
- Immigration and labor organizer rally at Daley Plaza
- The U of I Board of Trustees approve Charles Isbell as the next chancellor of the Urbana-Champaign campus
- State Police may soon be authorized to use expressway cameras to investigate human trafficking