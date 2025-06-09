Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's sentencing is this week | First Listen
- Madigan could get more than a dozen years in prison when sentenced this week
- Advocates for a bill to wipe the slate clean for those with non-violent conviction on their record plan to try again this fall
- Four staff members and five juveniles injured at a Galesburg detention center during a riot
- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says FEMA is slow to respond to disaster requests
- Illinois teachers are getting new guidelines on how to us AI
- Industry experts say pork producers could be profitable this year