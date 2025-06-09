© 2025 NPR Illinois
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's sentencing is this week | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:56 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Madigan could get more than a dozen years in prison when sentenced this week
  • Advocates for a bill to wipe the slate clean for those with non-violent conviction on their record plan to try again this fall
  • Four staff members and five juveniles injured at a Galesburg detention center during a riot
  • Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says FEMA is slow to respond to disaster requests
  • Illinois teachers are getting new guidelines on how to us AI
  • Industry experts say pork producers could be profitable this year
