Trump administration changes to USDA programs could greatly impact small farmers | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 5, 2025 at 8:47 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Even though small farmers receive a small amount of USDA funding, one agency says the cuts will be felt
  • A bill headed to the governor will increase the age that senior drivers are required to take an annual driver's test
  • Facebook owner Meta says it has signed an agreement to buy electricity from the Clinton nuclear power plant
  • A measure headed to the governor would require high school seniors and community college students with certaain GPAs automatically be offered enrollment
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
