© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

A fifth victim of the crash at a Chatham after school camp in April has died | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:41 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A child injured when a vehicle drove through an after school camp in Chatham more than a month ago has died
  • The Wyndham hotel is downtown Springfield remains closed as an investigation continues; Sangamon county and city looking to attract other hotels downtown
  • A bill clarifying that DCFS cannot place children in a household with anyone with a history of human trafficking
  • DOGE has ordered deep cuts to Americorps impacting environment and conservation programs in the midwest
  • A new book highlights "Lincoln's Favorite Judge"
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories