A fifth victim of the crash at a Chatham after school camp in April has died | First Listen
- A child injured when a vehicle drove through an after school camp in Chatham more than a month ago has died
- The Wyndham hotel is downtown Springfield remains closed as an investigation continues; Sangamon county and city looking to attract other hotels downtown
- A bill clarifying that DCFS cannot place children in a household with anyone with a history of human trafficking
- DOGE has ordered deep cuts to Americorps impacting environment and conservation programs in the midwest
- A new book highlights "Lincoln's Favorite Judge"