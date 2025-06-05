Statewide: The Pope Leo XIV effect
On this episode, we hear from Catholic leaders about the election of the first American pope. Leo XIV comes from the Chicago area, which has seen a drop in the number of people affiliated with the church. Will Leo be able to turn that around?
Also:
* Chicago State University President Z Scott talks about effects of the Trump Administration's attacks on higher education.
* Eric Stock tells us about a change coming for senior drivers who may be able to push off driver's tests a bit longer.
* A Galesburg resident advocates for federal marijuana legalization through song.
* Those with student loan debt are feeling anxious as the Trump Administration closes pathways to lower payments and loan cancellations.
* Education reporter Emily Hays joins us to discuss education-related legislation that came up in the Illinois General Assembly's spring session.
* We'll tell you about a new deal that could help save the Clinton nuclear plant.
* A group of researchers hope to use VR gaming technology to teach people how to reverse an opiois overdose.
* Lauren Warnecke reports why some juveniles turn to guns.
* An investigation from Side Effects Public Media finds people with mental illness who are arrested may find themselves stuck in jail for months waiting for a court to determine if they are competent enough to stand trial.